Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBHU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU)

We will be contrasting the differences between DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBHU) and Allegro Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:ALGRU) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Conglomerates industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 123.49 Allegro Merger Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.26 40.62

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Allegro Merger Corp. Allegro Merger Corp. has higher revenue and earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Allegro Merger Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Allegro Merger Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s Current Ratio is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. On the competitive side is, Allegro Merger Corp. which has a 0.4 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Allegro Merger Corp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 33.7% of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.3% of Allegro Merger Corp. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -1.21% 3.61% 5.12% 0% 0% 5.15% Allegro Merger Corp. -0.38% 0.86% 2.72% 3.68% 0% 2.33%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than Allegro Merger Corp.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.