Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ)

Since DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and Pure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PACQ) are part of the Conglomerates industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.10
|104.85
Table 1 highlights DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Pure Acquisition Corp. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and Pure Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 56.54%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
|Pure Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.1%
|1.09%
|3.14%
|0%
|3.35%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. was more bullish than Pure Acquisition Corp.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Pure Acquisition Corp. beats DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
