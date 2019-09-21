Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.09 118.72 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 1.85%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. -0.39% 0.69% 3.65% 5.8% 0% 3.87% AMCI Acquisition Corp. -0.2% 0.6% 2.1% 0% 0% 2.99%

For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.