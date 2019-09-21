Comparing of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (DFBH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)

Both DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI) are each other’s competitor in the Conglomerates industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.09
|118.72
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.02
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Profitability
Table 2 represents DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:DFBH) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCI)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.05% and 1.85%.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp.
|-0.39%
|0.69%
|3.65%
|5.8%
|0%
|3.87%
|AMCI Acquisition Corp.
|-0.2%
|0.6%
|2.1%
|0%
|0%
|2.99%
For the past year DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. has stronger performance than AMCI Acquisition Corp.
Summary
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. beats AMCI Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
DFB Healthcare Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire businesses or assets through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in New York, New York.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.