Comparing of Devon Energy Corporation (DVN) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

As Independent Oil & Gas businesses, Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) and SilverBow Resources Inc. (NYSE:SBOW), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Devon Energy Corporation 28 0.92 N/A 1.16 23.28 SilverBow Resources Inc. 15 0.41 N/A 6.98 1.49

In table 1 we can see Devon Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. SilverBow Resources Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Devon Energy Corporation. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Devon Energy Corporation’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of SilverBow Resources Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 has Devon Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Devon Energy Corporation 0.00% 34.5% 13.5% SilverBow Resources Inc. 0.00% 33.2% 11.4%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Devon Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Devon Energy Corporation 0 2 2 2.50 SilverBow Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Devon Energy Corporation has a 44.12% upside potential and a consensus target price of $36.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Devon Energy Corporation and SilverBow Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 88.1% and 90.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.6% of Devon Energy Corporation’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.1% of SilverBow Resources Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Devon Energy Corporation 1.85% -6.57% -15.2% -2.42% -40.08% 19.79% SilverBow Resources Inc. -6.48% -24.55% -41.4% -57.47% -65.18% -56.05%

For the past year Devon Energy Corporation has 19.79% stronger performance while SilverBow Resources Inc. has -56.05% weaker performance.

Summary

Devon Energy Corporation beats on 10 of the 11 factors SilverBow Resources Inc.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 15,200 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017. SilverBow Resources, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.