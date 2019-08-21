Comparing of Despegar.com Corp. (DESP) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

This is a contrast between Despegar.com Corp. (NYSE:DESP) and Marriott International Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) based on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Lodging and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Despegar.com Corp. 14 1.56 N/A 0.06 206.51 Marriott International Inc. 131 8.02 N/A 5.20 26.74

Table 1 highlights Despegar.com Corp. and Marriott International Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Marriott International Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Despegar.com Corp. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Despegar.com Corp. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Marriott International Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Despegar.com Corp. 0.00% 1.8% 0.6% Marriott International Inc. 0.00% 83.8% 7.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Despegar.com Corp. are 1.8 and 1.8. Competitively, Marriott International Inc. has 0.5 and 0.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Despegar.com Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Marriott International Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Despegar.com Corp. and Marriott International Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Despegar.com Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Marriott International Inc. 0 6 3 2.33

Competitively the average target price of Marriott International Inc. is $136.44, which is potential 6.15% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Despegar.com Corp. and Marriott International Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 64.4% and 64.8% respectively. About 15.09% of Despegar.com Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Marriott International Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Despegar.com Corp. 0.62% -4.97% -10.89% -14.52% -39.88% 4.83% Marriott International Inc. -0.52% -1.54% 0.14% 22.37% 10.44% 28.1%

For the past year Despegar.com Corp. was less bullish than Marriott International Inc.

Summary

Marriott International Inc. beats Despegar.com Corp. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products through its Website and mobile apps in Latin America. The company offers airline tickets, packages, hotels, and other travel-related products under the Despegar and Decolar brands, which enable consumers to find, compare, plan, and purchase travel products. It provides a technology platform for its travel suppliers to manage and distribute their products. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Marriott International, Inc. operates, franchises, and licenses hotels and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and International. It also operates, markets, and develops residential properties, as well as provides services to home/condominium owner associations. The company operates its properties primarily under the brand names of Bulgari, The Ritz-Carlton and The Ritz-Carlton Reserve, St. Regis, W, EDITION, JW Marriott, The Luxury Collection, Marriott Hotels, Westin, Le MÃ©ridien, Renaissance Hotels, Sheraton, Delta Hotels by MarriottSM, Marriott Executive Apartments, Marriott Vacation Club, Autograph Collection Hotels, Tribute Portfolio, Design Hotels, Gaylord Hotels, Courtyard, Four Points by Sheraton, SpringHill Suites, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Residence Inn, TownePlace Suites, AC Hotels by Marriott, Aloft, Element, Moxy Hotels, and Protea Hotels by Marriott. As of February 15, 2017, it operated, franchised, and licensed approximately 6,000 properties in 122 countries and territories. Marriott International, Inc. was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.