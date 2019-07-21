Comparing of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Teligent Inc. (NASDAQ:TLGT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 10.11 N/A -5.34 0.00 Teligent Inc. 1 0.56 N/A -0.75 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Teligent Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Dermira Inc. and Teligent Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Teligent Inc. 0.00% -84.1% -14.9%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.34 beta indicates that Dermira Inc. is 34.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Teligent Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

7.1 and 6.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. Its rival Teligent Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.5 and 1 respectively. Dermira Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Teligent Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Dermira Inc. and Teligent Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Teligent Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 125.30% for Dermira Inc. with average target price of $18.88.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 83.8% of Teligent Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Dermira Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.1% of Teligent Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Teligent Inc. -0.89% -10.79% -43.54% -72.55% -69.96% -34.88%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Teligent Inc. has -34.88% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats Teligent Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, develops, formulates, manufactures, and markets generic topical, branded generic, and generic injectable pharmaceutical products in the United States and Canada. The company sells generic pharmaceutical products in topical, injectable, complex, and ophthalmic dosage forms. It also develops, manufactures, fills, and packages topical semi-solid and liquid products for branded and generic pharmaceutical customers, as well as for over-the-counter and cosmetic markets. The companyÂ’s products are used in various applications that range from cosmetics and cosmeceuticals to the prescription treatment of conditions, such as dermatitis, psoriasis, and eczema. In addition, it offers contract formulation and contract manufacturing services comprising formulating, testing, and/or manufacturing prescription drugs and medical devices. The company was formerly known as IGI Laboratories, Inc. and changed its name to Teligent, Inc. in October 2015. Teligent, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is based in Buena, New Jersey.