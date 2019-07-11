Comparing of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN)

As Biotechnology companies, Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Immuron Limited (NASDAQ:IMRN) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 9 10.90 N/A -5.34 0.00 Immuron Limited 6 0.00 N/A -0.68 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Dermira Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Immuron Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Dermira Inc. and Immuron Limited.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 2 6 2.75 Immuron Limited 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 108.85% and an $18.88 consensus target price.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares and 3.06% of Immuron Limited shares. 0.3% are Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Immuron Limited 2% -27.29% -28.09% -43.44% -55.78% -12.24%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has 43.39% stronger performance while Immuron Limited has -12.24% weaker performance.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Immuron Limited.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Immuron Limited, a microbiome company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral immunotherapeutics for the treatment of various gut medicated diseases in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Research and Development, and HyperImmune Products segments. It has a technology platform that enables a shorter development therapeutic cycle. The company markets and sells Travelan for the prevention of travellersÂ’ diarrhea. Its lead product candidate IMM-124E is in Phase 2b clinical trials for NASH and ASH. The company also has other preclinical immunotherapy pipeline products targeting immune-related diseases. Immuron Limited has a research and development collaboration agreement with the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research (WRAIR) for the development of a Shigella vaccine; and Naval Medical Research Center for the testing of Travelan in cell lines of campylobacter and enterotoxigenic escherichia coli. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Blackburn North, Australia.