Comparing of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX)

Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENTX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.23 N/A -5.34 0.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 4 53.20 N/A -0.90 0.00

Demonstrates Dermira Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Entera Bio Ltd. 0.00% 0% -75.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. are 7.1 and 6.9. Competitively, Entera Bio Ltd. has 4.6 and 4.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. Dermira Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Entera Bio Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

Dermira Inc. and Entera Bio Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Entera Bio Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 166.67% upside potential.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 80.11% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 14.8% of Entera Bio Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. Dermira Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 46.55% of Entera Bio Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Entera Bio Ltd. -8.91% -12.8% -22.33% 1.55% 0% 7.21%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has stronger performance than Entera Bio Ltd.

Summary

Dermira Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Entera Bio Ltd.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Entera Bio Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of orally delivered large molecule therapeutics for unmet medical needs. The company's lead product includes the EB612, an oral parathyroid hormone product candidate that has completed a Phase IIa clinical trial for hypoparathyroidism. It is also developing EB613 that has completed Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of osteoporosis and non-union bone fractures; and other platform modules. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.