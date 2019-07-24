Comparing of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)

Both Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 10.07 N/A -5.34 0.00 Cerecor Inc. 5 9.93 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Dermira Inc. and Cerecor Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Cerecor Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.34 shows that Dermira Inc. is 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Cerecor Inc. on the other hand, has 2.17 beta which makes it 117.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Dermira Inc. is 6.9 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Cerecor Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Dermira Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Cerecor Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Dermira Inc. and Cerecor Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 6 2.86 Cerecor Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The upside potential is 126.11% for Dermira Inc. with average price target of $18.88. On the other hand, Cerecor Inc.’s potential upside is 134.90% and its average price target is $10.5. Based on the results delivered earlier, Cerecor Inc. is looking more favorable than Dermira Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.9% of Dermira Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.3% of Cerecor Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.3% of Dermira Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 4.9% are Cerecor Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. -7.95% -10.27% 42.4% -2.37% -11.27% 43.39% Cerecor Inc. 7.23% 6.19% 20.39% 26.21% 55.52% 69.97%

For the past year Dermira Inc. has weaker performance than Cerecor Inc.

Summary

Cerecor Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Dermira Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Cerecor Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to treat patients with neurological and psychiatric disorders. It develops CERC-501, which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), as well as to treat substance use disorders; CERC-301 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the adjunctive treatment of patients with MDD; and CERC-406 that is in preclinical stage to treat residual cognitive impairment symptoms in patients with MDD. Cerecor Inc. also intends to develop CERC-611, a drug candidate for the treatment of partial-onset seizures in epilepsy. The company was formerly known as Ceregen Corporation and changed its name to Cerecor Inc. in March 2011. Cerecor Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland.