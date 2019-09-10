Comparing of Dermira Inc. (DERM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL)

This is a contrast between Dermira Inc. (NASDAQ:DERM) and Artelo Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTL) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dermira Inc. 10 6.13 N/A -5.34 0.00 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.08 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dermira Inc. 0.00% -391.8% -53.3% Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Dermira Inc. 0 1 5 2.83 Artelo Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Dermira Inc. has a 123.00% upside potential and a consensus target price of $18.71.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Dermira Inc. and Artelo Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 80.11% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 0.6% of Dermira Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 63.3% of Artelo Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Dermira Inc. 5.51% -4.24% -16.18% 33.08% -4.55% 22.53% Artelo Biosciences Inc. -2.37% -17.75% 222.55% 229% 0% 186.09%

For the past year Dermira Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Artelo Biosciences Inc.

Dermira, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing therapies to enhance the lives of patients with dermatologic diseases primarily in the United States. The companyÂ’s late-stage product candidates include Cimzia, an injectable biologic tumor necrosis factor-alpha inhibitor to treat various inflammatory diseases, as well as to treat patients with moderate-to-severe chronic plaque psoriasis; Glycopyrronium tosylate, a small-molecule anticholinergic product that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis or excessive underarm sweating; and Olumacostat glasaretil, a small-molecule sebum inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat acne vulgaris or acne. It has a collaboration agreement with UCB Pharma S.A. for the development and commercialization of Cimzia. The company was formerly known as Skintelligence, Inc. and changed its name to Dermira, Inc. in September 2011. Dermira, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.