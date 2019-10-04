Comparing of Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) and Its Peers

As Industrial Metals & Minerals company, Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) is competing with its rivals based on the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Denison Mines Corp. has 7.3% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 37.39% institutional ownership for its peers. 12% of Denison Mines Corp. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.75% of all Industrial Metals & Minerals companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Denison Mines Corp. and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Return on Equity Return on Assets Denison Mines Corp. -13.00% -9.20% Industry Average 43.41% 10.63%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Denison Mines Corp. and its peers’ top-line revenue, net profit and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Denison Mines Corp. 529.19M N/A 0.00 Industry Average 356.49M 1.56B 23.17

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for Denison Mines Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denison Mines Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.57 2.20 2.44

The potential upside of the rivals is 104.37%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Denison Mines Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denison Mines Corp. 10.92% -6.24% -9.31% -4.22% -2.06% 5.54% Industry Average 6.72% 13.97% 15.44% 14.55% 14.25% 25.73%

Liquidity

Denison Mines Corp. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.27 and has 1.81 Quick Ratio. Denison Mines Corp.’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denison Mines Corp.

Risk & Volatility

Denison Mines Corp. has a beta of 1.23 and its 23.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Denison Mines Corp.’s peers’ beta is 1.41 which is 40.52% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Denison Mines Corp.’s rivals beat Denison Mines Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in uranium mining and related activities in Canada. The company is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties; and extraction, processing, and sale of uranium. Its assets include a 22.50% interest in the McClean Lake uranium processing facility and uranium deposits; a 25.17% interest in the Midwest uranium project; and a 60% interest in the Wheeler River project located in northern Saskatchewan. The companyÂ’s assets also comprise a 63.01% interest in Waterbury Lake project; 100% interest in the Johnston Lake project; 30% interest in the Mann Lake project; and 22.76% interest in Wolly project situated in the Athabasca Basin, northern Saskatchewan. It also provides mine decommissioning and environmental services to a variety of industry and government clients. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp. in December 2006. Denison Mines Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.