Comparing of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL)

We are comparing Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Vical Incorporated (NASDAQ:VICL) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.24 N/A -0.56 0.00 Vical Incorporated 1 89.50 N/A -0.67 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Vical Incorporated 0.00% -29.4% -27.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Vical Incorporated has 18.4 and 18.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Vical Incorporated’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Vical Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vical Incorporated 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 32.20% upside potential and an average target price of $28.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.2% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 38.6% of Vical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 9.18% of Denali Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, Vical Incorporated has 0.97% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% Vical Incorporated -1.41% -3.39% 15.15% -14.29% -32.94% -3.39%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while Vical Incorporated has -3.39% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vical Incorporated.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Vical Incorporated engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. It is developing various DNA-based vaccines and other therapeutics, such as VCL-HB01 therapeutic vaccine for herpes simplex virus-2 that is in Phase II clinical trial to prevent and protect against lesion recurrence; VL-2397 antifungal program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of invasive fungal infections; and CyMVectin prophylactic vaccine for CMV that is in preclinical stage for the prevention of fetal transmission during pregnancy. The company also engages in contract manufacturing of plasmid investigational products for various clients. It has collaborations with Astellas to develop and commercialize certain products, including ASP0113 for the control and prevention of CMV infection in immunocompromised patients; and Merial for use of the companyÂ’s core DNA delivery technology in a therapeutic vaccine designed to aid in extending survival time of dogs with oral melanoma. It also has a license agreement with Astellas to develop and commercialize novel antifungal candidate. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.