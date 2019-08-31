Comparing of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS)

This is a contrast between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGS) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.70 N/A -0.56 0.00 Orgenesis Inc. 5 3.94 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Orgenesis Inc. 0.00% -80.3% -30.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, Orgenesis Inc. has 1.1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Orgenesis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Orgenesis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 61.11% at a $29 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Orgenesis Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 84.5% and 4.2% respectively. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 26.45% of Orgenesis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Orgenesis Inc. 0.65% 9.65% -0.85% 6.15% -29.39% -0.43%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 3.34% stronger performance while Orgenesis Inc. has -0.43% weaker performance.

Summary

Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Orgenesis Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Orgenesis Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops trans-differentiation technologies in the field of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company's Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization segment specializes in cell therapy development for advanced medicinal products. This segment provides process and assay development services; and GMP contract manufacturing services. Its Cellular Therapy Business segment develops cell trans-differentiation technology induce shift in the developmental fate of cells from the liver and differentiating them into pancreatic beta cell-like insulin-producing cells for patients with diabetes. Orgenesis Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Biosequel LLC to carry out clinical trials and market its products in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Services, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.