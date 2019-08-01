Comparing of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK)

This is a contrast between Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and NantKwest Inc. (NASDAQ:NK) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 22 15.36 N/A -0.56 0.00 NantKwest Inc. 1 2897.24 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% NantKwest Inc. 0.00% -52.7% -43.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. are 11.6 and 11.6. Competitively, NantKwest Inc. has 4.1 and 4.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than NantKwest Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 NantKwest Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 31.15% for Denali Therapeutics Inc. with average target price of $28. Competitively the average target price of NantKwest Inc. is $1.25, which is potential -9.42% downside. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Denali Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than NantKwest Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and NantKwest Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.2% and 8.9%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 9.18%. Comparatively, NantKwest Inc. has 20.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. -8.24% -20.83% 8.06% 29.44% 15.45% 4.5% NantKwest Inc. -4.27% -23.29% 0% -59.27% -73.4% -3.45%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc. has 4.5% stronger performance while NantKwest Inc. has -3.45% weaker performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Denali Therapeutics Inc. beats NantKwest Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

NantKwest, Inc., a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer product candidates for the treatment of virally-induced cancers, such as polyoma virus induced merkel cell carcinoma, human papilloma virus induced cervical, and head and neck cancers; infectious diseases, including Ebola; and other serious viral, fungal, and bacterial infections. It is also develops high-affinity natural killer product candidates primarily for the treatment of solid tumors, breast cancer, head and neck/squamous, lymphoma, and various cancer; and target activated natural killer product candidates to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors. NantKwest, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Altor Bio Science Corporation to collaborate on the development of therapeutic applications combining the companyÂ’s proprietary natural killer cells with Altor's ALT-801 and/or ALT-803 products. The company was formerly known as Conkwest, Inc. and changed its name to NantKwest, Inc. in July 2015. NantKwest, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.