Comparing of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (DNLI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Denali Therapeutics Inc. 21 12.46 N/A -0.56 0.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 22 0.00 N/A -2.77 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -10.2% -8.4% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -77.1% -60.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Denali Therapeutics Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 15.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 15.2. Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Denali Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Denali Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 64.87%. Competitively Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $45, with potential upside of 38.59%. The results from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Denali Therapeutics Inc. seems more appealing than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Denali Therapeutics Inc. and Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.5% and 66.1%. Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.6% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Denali Therapeutics Inc. 3.14% 2.59% -10.33% 12.96% 71.35% 3.34% Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.62% 9.83% 49.36% 105.82% 57.53% 111.75%

For the past year Denali Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Denali Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The company's lead LRRK2 product candidates includes the DNL201, a small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trials, as well as DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. It is also developing therapeutics for the treatment of Parkinson's, dementia with Lewy bodies, and multiple system atrophy; amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and mucopolysaccharidosis type II patients. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company to develop and commercialize therapeutic product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases; and a strategic partnership with Lonza Pharma & Biotech to develop and produce biologic medicines for neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as SPR Pharma Inc. and changed its name to Denali Therapeutics Inc. in March 2015. Denali Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidates include APL-2 and APL-1, to treat paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, geographic atrophy, intermediate age-related macular degeneration, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The company develops APL-2 for subcutaneous injection, which is an injection into the tissue under the skin, and for intravitreal injection that is an injection into the eye, as well as APL-1 for inhaled administration. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Crestwood, Kentucky.