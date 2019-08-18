Comparing of Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) and Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ:NAKD) compete with each other in the Textile – Apparel Clothing sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel Inc. 23 0.38 N/A 0.98 19.47 Naked Brand Group Limited N/A 0.00 N/A -1.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delta Apparel Inc. and Naked Brand Group Limited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel Inc. 0.00% 5% 2.1% Naked Brand Group Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Delta Apparel Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.8 while its Quick Ratio is 0.7. On the competitive side is, Naked Brand Group Limited which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. Delta Apparel Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Naked Brand Group Limited.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 67% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.9% of Naked Brand Group Limited are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 11.27% are Naked Brand Group Limited’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5% Naked Brand Group Limited -11.86% -41.95% -70.58% -89.88% -97.97% -89.96%

For the past year Delta Apparel Inc. had bullish trend while Naked Brand Group Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors Delta Apparel Inc. beats Naked Brand Group Limited.

Naked Brand Group Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells menÂ’s and womenÂ’s underwear, intimate apparel, loungewear, and sleepwear products in the United States and Canada. It offers various innerwear products for men, including boxer briefs, trunks, briefs, undershirts, T-shirts, lounge pants, lounge shorts, and robes; and loungewear and sleepwear products for women, such as boyshorts, hipsters, lounge pants, camisoles, tank tops, pajamas, chemises, and sleepshirts primarily under the Naked brand name, as well as French terry robes, Alpaca throws, and Double Gauze woven cotton sleepwear. The company sells its products to consumers and retailers through wholesale channels; and direct-to-consumer channel, which consists of an online e-commerce store, wearnaked.com, as well as through various online retailers and department stores. Naked Brand Group Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.