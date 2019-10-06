Comparing of Delta Apparel Inc. (DLA) and Its Competitors

As Textile – Apparel Clothing company, Delta Apparel Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) is competing with its competitors based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delta Apparel Inc. has 67% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 62.64% institutional ownership for its rivals. 7.4% of Delta Apparel Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.37% of all Textile – Apparel Clothing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Delta Apparel Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Apparel Inc. 24,005,190.31% 5.00% 2.10% Industry Average 1.43% 18.53% 8.19%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Delta Apparel Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Apparel Inc. 5.55M 23 19.47 Industry Average 57.37M 4.01B 88.49

Delta Apparel Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio Delta Apparel Inc. is more affordable than its competitors.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Delta Apparel Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Apparel Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.50 2.44 3.57 2.40

As a group, Textile – Apparel Clothing companies have a potential upside of 121.73%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delta Apparel Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Apparel Inc. -1.91% -18.25% -21.29% -19.76% 13.54% 10.5% Industry Average 4.44% 10.12% 17.85% 24.40% 23.34% 30.53%

For the past year Delta Apparel Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delta Apparel Inc. are 2.8 and 0.7. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc.’s rivals have 2.52 and 1.46 for Current and Quick Ratio. Delta Apparel Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delta Apparel Inc.’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

Delta Apparel Inc. has a beta of 0.19 and its 81.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Delta Apparel Inc.’s rivals’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.32% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

Delta Apparel Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delta Apparel Inc.’s peers beat on 6 of the 6 factors Delta Apparel Inc.