Comparing of Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) and Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA)

Delta Air Lines Inc. (NYSE:DAL) and Mesa Air Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) are two firms in the Major Airlines that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delta Air Lines Inc. 56 0.82 N/A 6.74 9.06 Mesa Air Group Inc. 9 0.28 N/A 0.69 14.80

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Delta Air Lines Inc. and Mesa Air Group Inc. Mesa Air Group Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delta Air Lines Inc. The company with the lower price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Delta Air Lines Inc.’s currently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Mesa Air Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delta Air Lines Inc. and Mesa Air Group Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delta Air Lines Inc. 0.00% 33.4% 7.6% Mesa Air Group Inc. 0.00% 11.5% 2.8%

Liquidity

0.3 and 0.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delta Air Lines Inc. Its rival Mesa Air Group Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.6 respectively. Mesa Air Group Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Delta Air Lines Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Delta Air Lines Inc. and Mesa Air Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delta Air Lines Inc. 0 0 6 3.00 Mesa Air Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Delta Air Lines Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 21.96% and an $70.71 consensus price target.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 90.5% of Delta Air Lines Inc. shares and 83.4% of Mesa Air Group Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.3% of Delta Air Lines Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 4.7% of Mesa Air Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delta Air Lines Inc. -3.36% 5.62% 6.75% 21.42% 13.48% 22.32% Mesa Air Group Inc. -4.92% 7.56% 13.4% 10.7% 0% 32.81%

For the past year Delta Air Lines Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Mesa Air Group Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 11 factors Delta Air Lines Inc. beats Mesa Air Group Inc.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered around a system of hubs, international gateways, and airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St. Paul, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Salt Lake City, Seattle, and Tokyo-Narita. The company sells its tickets through various distribution channels, including delta.com and mobile applications/Web, telephone reservations, online travel agencies, traditional brick and mortar, and other agencies. It also provides aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul services; staffing, and professional security and training services, as well as aviation solutions to third parties; vacation packages to third-party consumers; and aircraft charters, and aircraft management and programs. As of February 2, 2017, the company operated a fleet of approximately 800 aircraft. Delta Air Lines, Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc., which provides regional air services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of March 31, 2018, it operated 145 aircraft with approximately 610 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Bahamas, and Cuba. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.