Comparing of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

Both DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 26 501.55 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 2 and 2. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 83.73% and its consensus price target is $49.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 99.9%. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.6%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.