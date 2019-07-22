Comparing of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Jaguar Health Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.99 0.00 Jaguar Health Inc. 14 1.61 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 628% -144.8% Jaguar Health Inc. 0.00% -253.4% -70%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.72 beta, while its volatility is 72.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Jaguar Health Inc. has beta of 1.18 which is 18.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. On the competitive side is, Jaguar Health Inc. which has a 0.3 Current Ratio and a 0.2 Quick Ratio. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Jaguar Health Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Jaguar Health Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 8.1% and 12.6%. Insiders held roughly 0.9% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Jaguar Health Inc. has 13.23% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. -33.83% -36.4% -42.7% -61.65% -76.98% -35.36% Jaguar Health Inc. -14.17% -22.47% -28.13% -62.9% -92.77% -24.61%

For the past year Jaguar Health Inc. has weaker performance than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Jaguar Health Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a human health company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel gastrointestinal prescription products from plants. Its products include Mytesi, an FDA approved product for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy. Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was formerly known as PS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in San Francisco, California.