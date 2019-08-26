Comparing of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

We will be comparing the differences between DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

Demonstrates DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Risk and Volatility

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.87 beta. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s 45.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.45 beta.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2 while its Quick Ratio is 2. On the competitive side is, Caladrius Biosciences Inc. which has a 7.8 Current Ratio and a 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s potential upside is 428.02% and its consensus target price is $12.25.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.5% and 17.9%. About 0.6% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.