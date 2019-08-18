Comparing of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DMPI) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC)

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DMPI) and Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ:BPMC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -3.36 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 84 518.15 N/A -6.08 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 264.9% -173.6% Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0.00% -59.3% -45.4%

Volatility and Risk

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.87 beta, while its volatility is 13.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Blueprint Medicines Corporation on the other hand, has 1.52 beta which makes it 52.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 2. Competitively, Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s Current Ratio is 6.6 and has 6.6 Quick Ratio. Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Blueprint Medicines Corporation 0 0 4 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Blueprint Medicines Corporation is $116.75, which is potential 38.89% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.5% of DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95% of Blueprint Medicines Corporation are owned by institutional investors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.6%. Comparatively, 0.5% are Blueprint Medicines Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.88% 39.05% -51.89% -47.95% -67.04% -47.94% Blueprint Medicines Corporation -1.24% 3.33% 34.83% 41.26% 70.01% 85.77%

For the past year DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -47.94% weaker performance while Blueprint Medicines Corporation has 85.77% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Blueprint Medicines Corporation beats DelMar Pharmaceuticals Inc.

DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients who have failed to respond to modern therapy. Its product candidate includes VAL-083, a small-molecule chemotherapeutic agent, which has completed Phase I/II study to evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and anti-cancer activity in patients with glioblastoma multiforme, a form of brain cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical Company for the manufacture and sale of VAL-083 in China; collaboration agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center; and collaboration agreement with Accurexa Inc. to develop a novel formulation for the local delivery of combination chemotherapy for the treatment of brain cancer and other solid tumors. DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and rare genetic diseases. Its lead drug candidates include BLU-285, which is in Phase I clinical trials that targets KIT Exon 17 mutant proteins and PDGFRa D842V, abnormally active receptor tyrosine kinases for patients with systemic mastocytosis, a disorder of the mast cells, and defined subsets of patients with gastrointestinal stromal tumor; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, selective, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing BLU-667, a drug candidate that targets RET, a receptor tyrosine kinase that is abnormally activated by mutations or translocations; and RET resistant mutants that would arise from treatment with first generation therapies, as well as candidates as inhibitors of neurotrophic tyrosine receptor kinase (NTRK) and predicted NTRK resistant mutants. In addition, the company is developing treatments that target cancer and rare genetic diseases. The company has agreements with Alexion Pharma Holding to research, develop, and commercialize drug candidates for an undisclosed activated kinase target, which is the cause of a rare genetic disease; and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. to discover, develop, and commercialize small molecule therapeutics targeting kinases. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.