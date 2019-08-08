Comparing of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

This is a contrast between Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) and Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) based on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. 37 0.27 N/A 6.29 6.84 Valvoline Inc. 19 1.83 N/A 1.21 16.73

Table 1 demonstrates Delek US Holdings Inc. and Valvoline Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Valvoline Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to Delek US Holdings Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. Delek US Holdings Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Delek US Holdings Inc. and Valvoline Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.4% 8.6% Valvoline Inc. 0.00% -69.9% 12.1%

Liquidity

1.5 and 1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delek US Holdings Inc. Its rival Valvoline Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.9 and 1.4 respectively. Valvoline Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Delek US Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and Valvoline Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Valvoline Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s upside potential is 28.53% at a $45.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of Valvoline Inc. is $24.5, which is potential 6.99% upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Delek US Holdings Inc. is looking more favorable than Valvoline Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Delek US Holdings Inc. and Valvoline Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 99.6%. Insiders held 1% of Delek US Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.18% of Valvoline Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51% Valvoline Inc. -0.39% 0.4% 13.24% -9.99% -9.75% 4.34%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. was more bullish than Valvoline Inc.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors Valvoline Inc.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Valvoline Inc. manufactures and markets automotive and industrial lubricants. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car/light duty and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention, sound absorption, and release agents; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles. It also provides windshield wiper blades, light bulbs, serpentine belts, and drain plugs. The company sells its products through approximately 1,068 Valvoline branded franchised and company-owned stores. Valvoline Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Lexington, Kentucky. Valvoline Inc. is a subsidiary of Ashland Inc.