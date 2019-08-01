Comparing of Delek US Holdings Inc. (DK) and Its Competitors

Delek US Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DK) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we compare it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delek US Holdings Inc. has 0% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its rivals. On other hand Delek US Holdings Inc. has 1% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 12.32% insiders ownership for its competitors.

Profitability

On first table we have Delek US Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delek US Holdings Inc. 0.00% 31.40% 8.60% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings & Valuation

The following data compares Delek US Holdings Inc. and its competitors’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Delek US Holdings Inc. N/A 36 6.84 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

Delek US Holdings Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in compare to its competitors.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Delek US Holdings Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Delek US Holdings Inc. 1 2 3 2.50 Industry Average 1.50 1.82 2.45 2.49

$45.5 is the consensus price target of Delek US Holdings Inc., with a potential upside of 5.62%. The rivals have a potential upside of 49.37%. The equities research analysts’ opionion based on the results delivered earlier is that Delek US Holdings Inc.’s competitors are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Delek US Holdings Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delek US Holdings Inc. 4.21% 6.79% 20.4% 33.66% -18.33% 32.51% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year Delek US Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Delek US Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Delek US Holdings Inc. are 1.5 and 1. Competitively, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s rivals have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. Delek US Holdings Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Delek US Holdings Inc.’s rivals.

Risk and Volatility

Delek US Holdings Inc. is 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.62. In other hand, Delek US Holdings Inc.’s peers have beta of 1.30 which is 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Delek US Holdings Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Delek US Holdings Inc.’s rivals show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

Delek US Holdings, Inc. operates as an integrated energy company that provides petroleum refining and transportation services. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates two refineries in Tyler, Texas, and El Dorado, Arkansas; and produces various petroleum-based products used in transportation and industrial markets. This segment offers a range of products, such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuels, liquefied petroleum gas, and natural gas liquids, as well as biodiesel blended products. The Logistics segment gathers, transports, and stores crude oil and intermediate products, as well as markets, distributes, transports, and stores refined products. It also offers crude oil and refined product transportation services; terminalling; and wholesale marketing services to third parties in Texas, Tennessee, and Arkansas, as well as markets light products using third-party terminals. This segment owns or leases approximately 400 miles of crude oil transportation pipelines, 366 miles of active refined product pipelines, 600-mile crude oil gathering system, and associated crude oil storage tanks with an aggregate of 7.3 million barrels of active shell capacity. The company serves oil companies, independent refiners and marketers, jobbers, distributors, utility and transportation companies, independent retail fuel operators, and the United States government. Delek US Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Brentwood, Tennessee.