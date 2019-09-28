Comparing of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA)

Since Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:VFL) and MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:CCA) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 14 0.00 N/A 0.71 19.40 MFS California Municipal Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.81 15.60

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund. MFS California Municipal Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and MFS California Municipal Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 36.33% of MFS California Municipal Fund are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.85% are MFS California Municipal Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% MFS California Municipal Fund 0.73% 5.62% 8.26% 16.24% 23.18% 25.98%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has weaker performance than MFS California Municipal Fund

Summary

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund beats on 4 of the 6 factors MFS California Municipal Fund.