Comparing of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI)

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE:INSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Asset Management. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.87 N/A 0.71 19.40 Insight Select Income Fund 19 20.05 N/A 0.82 24.29

Demonstrates Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Insight Select Income Fund has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Business that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of Insight Select Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and Insight Select Income Fund’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% Insight Select Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors while 42.51% of Insight Select Income Fund are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% Insight Select Income Fund 0.15% -0.25% 5.17% 9.84% 10.33% 15.2%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than Insight Select Income Fund.

Summary

Insight Select Income Fund beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 8 of the 7 factors.