Comparing of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (VFL) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA)

We are comparing Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. (NYSE:MZA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 13 14.26 N/A 0.71 19.40 BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 14 14.54 N/A 0.33 43.04

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund. Presently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund and BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 22.19% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors while 7.11% of BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. has 0.01% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 1.56% 3.48% 5.56% 10.77% 9% 14.86% BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. -0.5% 2.63% 1.74% 8.76% -3.57% 14.89%

For the past year Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was less bullish than BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc.

Summary

BlackRock MuniYield Arizona Fund Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.