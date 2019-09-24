Comparing of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS)

Both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SUNS) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.69 N/A 0.65 20.03 Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 17 6.82 N/A 0.98 17.15

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd. Solar Senior Capital Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 has Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 21.9% of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 22.35% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. On the other hand, insiders owned about 11.81% of Solar Senior Capital Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Solar Senior Capital Ltd. 0.18% 3.84% -2.56% 2.51% 0.36% 10.91%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Solar Senior Capital Ltd.

Summary

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.