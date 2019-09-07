Comparing of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 16.90 N/A 0.65 20.03 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.56 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. When business has lower P/E means it is more affordable than its counterpart currently. Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 15.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats on 5 of the 7 factors Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.