Comparing of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN)

This is a contrast between Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and CM Finance Inc. (NASDAQ:CMFN) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03 CM Finance Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -0.42 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and CM Finance Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% CM Finance Inc. 0.00% -3.6% -1.8%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and CM Finance Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 21.9% and 49.8% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.88% of CM Finance Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% CM Finance Inc. -0.27% -3.29% 2.23% -4.55% -16.48% 17.6%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than CM Finance Inc.

Summary

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. beats CM Finance Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.