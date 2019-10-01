Comparing of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.65
|20.03
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 32.31%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc.
|0.77%
|1.95%
|1.58%
|7.55%
|6.42%
|10.46%
|Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
|-1.5%
|2.91%
|4.39%
|12.51%
|4.22%
|29.22%
For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.
