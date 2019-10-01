Comparing of Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (VMM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)

As Asset Management businesses, Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.65 20.03 Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:VMM) and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:INF)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. and Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 21.9% and 32.31%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. 0.77% 1.95% 1.58% 7.55% 6.42% 10.46% Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc. -1.5% 2.91% 4.39% 12.51% 4.22% 29.22%

For the past year Delaware Investments Minnesota Municipal Income Fund II Inc. has weaker performance than Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc.