Comparing of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

Both Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete on a level playing field in the Asset Management industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.43 N/A 0.06 261.09 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.28 N/A 0.54 26.22

In table 1 we can see Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. The business that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 8.92% and 15.51%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund -0.21% 1.5% 6.28% 11.28% 5.18% 12.07%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund on 6 of the 7 factors.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.