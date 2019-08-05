Comparing of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV)

Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV), both competing one another are Asset Management companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|14
|16.60
|N/A
|0.63
|23.82
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|12
|15.73
|N/A
|0.99
|13.01
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares and 0% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust shares. Comparatively, 94.89% are Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.
|-0.47%
|2.48%
|5.01%
|8.02%
|3.98%
|16.69%
|Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
|0.47%
|3.68%
|5.52%
|11.2%
|12.17%
|15.72%
For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust.
Summary
Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. beats Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust on 6 of the 7 factors.
