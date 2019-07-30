Comparing of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (VCF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV)

As Asset Management companies, Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:VCF) and Apollo Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:AINV) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 14 16.63 N/A 0.06 261.09 Apollo Investment Corporation 16 4.38 N/A 0.85 18.55

Table 1 demonstrates Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. and Apollo Investment Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Apollo Investment Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Apollo Investment Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Apollo Investment Corporation 0.00% 4.4% 2.5%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 8.92% of Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. shares and 46.4% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Apollo Investment Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. 0.99% 0.95% 3.91% 5.36% 0.07% 12.54% Apollo Investment Corporation -0.82% 2.75% 2.28% -2.97% -6.44% 26.53%

For the past year Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. has weaker performance than Apollo Investment Corporation

Summary

Apollo Investment Corporation beats Delaware Investments Colorado Municipal Income Fund Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.