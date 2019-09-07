Comparing of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (TACO) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX)

Del Taco Restaurants Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. (NYSE:JAX), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Restaurants. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 11 0.80 N/A 0.44 27.48 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 11 0.70 N/A 0.45 23.88

Table 1 demonstrates Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Del Taco Restaurants Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0.00% 4.1% 2.1% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0.00% 5.4% 3.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 0.24 beta indicates that Del Taco Restaurants Inc. is 76.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s 24.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.76 beta.

Liquidity

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.3 while its Quick Ratio is 0.2. On the competitive side is, J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.4 Quick Ratio. J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Del Taco Restaurants Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Del Taco Restaurants Inc. and J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Taco Restaurants Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 24.44%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 84% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc. shares and 90.6% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 3.2% of Del Taco Restaurants Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.2% of J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Taco Restaurants Inc. -2.02% -3.89% 15.98% 14.88% -5.46% 21.32% J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc. -3.84% -2.18% -3.06% 25.67% 1.13% 30.86%

For the past year Del Taco Restaurants Inc. was less bullish than J. Alexander’s Holdings Inc.

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. develops, franchises, owns, and operates Del Taco quick-service Mexican-American restaurants in the United States. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. As of July 27, 2017, it operated 550 restaurants in 15 states. Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, California.