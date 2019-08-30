Comparing of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN)

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) compete with each other in the Restaurants sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.55 N/A -2.31 0.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 77 5.13 N/A 2.77 28.97

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% 6.7%

A beta of 0.72 shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has beta of 0.46 which is 54.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

The current Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s upside potential is 6.78% at a $8.5 consensus price target. Competitively the consensus price target of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. is $84.8, which is potential 1.35% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. appears more favorable than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 91.1% and 90.2%. Insiders held roughly 1.5% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.4% of Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.25% 0% 16.54% 0.38% -15.54% 11.33% Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. -1.2% 0.7% 8.99% 17.3% 16.38% 25.02%

For the past year Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

On 8 of the 10 factors Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

DunkinÂ’ Brands Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants under the DunkinÂ’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands worldwide. The company operates through four segments: DunkinÂ’ Donuts U.S., DunkinÂ’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International, and Baskin-Robbins U.S. Its restaurants offer hot and cold coffee, baked goods, donuts, bagels, muffins, breakfast sandwiches, hard-serve ice cream, soft serve ice cream, frozen yogurt, shakes, malts, floats, and cakes. As of December 31, 2016, it had 12,258 DunkinÂ’ Donuts points of distribution and 7,822 Baskin-Robbins points of distribution. The company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts.