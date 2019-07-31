Comparing of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (DFRG) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO)

Since Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DFRG) and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) are part of the Restaurants industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 7 0.63 N/A -2.31 0.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 8 0.56 N/A 0.18 36.86

Demonstrates Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.9% 2.3%

Risk & Volatility

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.82 beta. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a 1.03 beta and it is 3.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. is 0.2 while its Current Ratio is 0.4. Meanwhile, Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. and Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. 0 3 0 2.00 Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s upside potential is 8.51% at a $8.67 average target price. Competitively Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has a consensus target price of $9.75, with potential upside of 20.37%. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. seems more appealing than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 97% of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 65.8% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% are Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.59% of Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc. -15.17% -22.27% -38.68% -24.86% -64.75% -27.27% Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. -6.79% -8.51% -23.67% -10.04% -16.77% -18.35%

For the past year Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. has weaker performance than Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Summary

On 9 of the 10 factors Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. beats Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. operates as a franchisee of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonaldÂ’s restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, CuraÃ§ao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the U.S. Virgin Islands of St. Croix and St. Thomas, and Venezuela. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated and franchised 2,156 McDonaldÂ’s branded restaurants. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Montevideo, Uruguay.