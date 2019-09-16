Comparing of Deere & Company (DE) and Its Rivals

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is a company in the Farm & Construction Machinery industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deere & Company has 82.1% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 76.22% institutional ownership for its competitors. On other hand Deere & Company has 0.2% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 3.73% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Deere & Company and its rivals’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deere & Company 0.00% 29.70% 4.70% Industry Average 2.50% 16.29% 5.28%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing Deere & Company and its rivals’ net income, valuation and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Deere & Company N/A 157 16.64 Industry Average 296.36M 11.88B 37.96

Deere & Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The company has a lower P/E ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Deere & Company and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deere & Company 1 4 9 2.64 Industry Average 1.33 2.33 3.17 2.47

$169.79 is the consensus price target of Deere & Company, with a potential upside of 2.64%. As a group, Farm & Construction Machinery companies have a potential upside of 43.48%. By having stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, Deere & Company make research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Deere & Company and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deere & Company -0.92% 0.31% 0.67% 1.68% 19.86% 11.05% Industry Average 0.97% 4.58% 8.12% 10.90% 14.35% 17.57%

For the past year Deere & Company was less bullish than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 1.11 shows that Deere & Company is 11.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Deere & Company’s competitors are 30.08% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

Deere & Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 6 factors Deere & Company’s peers beat Deere & Company.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes agriculture and turf, and construction and forestry equipment worldwide. The companyÂ’s Agriculture and Turf segment provides agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, such as large, medium, and utility tractors; loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; related front-end harvesting equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment, including sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery. This segment also offers hay and forage equipment, including self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; turf and utility equipment, including riding lawn equipment and walk-behind mowers, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment, as well as associated implements; integrated agricultural management systems technology and solutions; and other outdoor power products. Its Construction and Forestry segment manufactures and distributes backhoe loaders; crawler dozers and loaders; four-wheel-drive loaders; excavators; motor graders; articulated dump trucks; landscape loaders; skid-steer loaders; and log skidders, feller bunchers, log loaders, log forwarders, log harvesters, and related attachments used in construction, earthmoving, material handling, and timber harvesting applications. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment finances sales and leases of new and used agriculture and turf equipment, and construction and forestry equipment. This segment also provides wholesale financing to dealers of the foregoing equipment; finances retail revolving charge accounts; and offers extended equipment warranties. The company markets its products primarily through independent retail dealer networks and retail outlets. Deere & Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Moline, Illinois.