Comparing of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT)

We are comparing Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 1 74.45 N/A -0.64 0.00

Table 1 highlights Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0.00% -37% -32.1%

Liquidity

9.6 and 9.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.8 and 10.8 respectively. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Vascular Biogenics Ltd. 0 1 1 2.50

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $50, while its potential upside is 115.61%. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $2.5 consensus price target and a 87.97% potential upside. The results provided earlier shows that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Vascular Biogenics Ltd., based on analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Vascular Biogenics Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 57.2% and 32.3% respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, 26.6% are Vascular Biogenics Ltd.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Vascular Biogenics Ltd. -3.2% -14.18% -10.37% -12.32% -45% 24.74%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has weaker performance than Vascular Biogenics Ltd.

Summary

Vascular Biogenics Ltd. beats Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The companyÂ’s program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels. Its lead product candidate is VB-111, a gene-based biologic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for recurrent platinum-resistant ovarian cancer, as well as for iodine-resistant differentiated thyroid cancer. The companyÂ’s pipeline candidates also comprise VB-511, an anti-angiogenic candidate for oncology; and VB-211 and VB-411, which are pro-angiogenic candidates for the treatment of peripheral vascular diseases. The company was formerly known as Medicard Ltd. and changed its name to Vascular Biogenics Ltd. in January 2003. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel.