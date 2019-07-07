Comparing of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNX), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 5 30.28 N/A -0.87 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -65.5% -35%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 6.1 and 6.1 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average price target is $50, while its potential upside is 118.15%. Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 87.71% potential upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 57.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 85.7% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Insiders Competitively, owned 6.46% of Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.51% -4.87% 6.09% -9.8% -34.41% 16.19%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Progenics Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. develops medicines and other technologies to target and treat cancer in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s primary clinical-stage product candidates include Azedra, a radiotherapeutic product candidate, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial under special protocol assessment for the treatment of malignant and/or recurrent pheochromocytoma and paraganglioma; 1404, a technetium-99m labeled small molecule that has completed Phase II testing, as well as acts as an imaging agent to diagnose and detect prostate cancer, as well as soft tissue and bone metastases; and PyL, a fluorinated prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA)-targeted positron emission topography (PET) imaging agent for prostate cancer. Its clinical-stage product candidates also comprise 1095, a PSMA-targeted Iodine-131 labeled small radiopharmaceutical molecule for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; PSMA TTC, a thorium-227 labeled PSMA-targeted antibody therapeutic that is in pre-clinical stage for treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; and EXINI bone BSI range of prostate cancer bone scan indexing products. The company also offers Relistor-subcutaneous injection for the treatment of opioid induced constipation (OIC) in advanced-illness adult patients receiving palliative care when laxative therapy has not been sufficient, as well as for treatment of OIC in patients with non-cancer pain; and Relistor-oral tablets for the treatment of OIC. The company has license agreement with Salix Pharmaceuticals, Inc. for the development and commercialization of Relistor worldwide; and with Amgen Fremont, Inc. to use its XenoMouse technology for generating human antibodies to PSMA, as well as has collaboration agreement with Seattle Genetics, Inc. Progenics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.