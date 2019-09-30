Comparing of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 36 -0.34 20.16M -3.40 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 6 -0.26 149.35M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 56,281,407.04% -43.4% -38.7% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 2,695,848,375.45% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 9.6 and a Quick Ratio of 9.6. Competitively, Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.1 Quick Ratio. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s upside potential is 84.33% at a $60 average price target. Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has an average price target of $8, with potential upside of 53.26%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 60.9% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% are Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend while Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 7 of the 12 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.