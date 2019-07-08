Comparing of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)

We will be contrasting the differences between Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 0.00 N/A -2.81 0.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 1 18.76 N/A -0.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Kitov Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Kitov Pharma Ltd 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 118.15% for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. with average price target of $50.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Kitov Pharma Ltd has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.2% and 20.28%. 0.2% are Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.41% 2.85% -15.39% 17.35% -12.52% 11.82% Kitov Pharma Ltd 0.96% -7.08% -9.48% -21.05% -60.23% 59.09%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. was less bullish than Kitov Pharma Ltd.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study. It is also developing NT219, a small molecule that targets two pathways involved in cancer drug resistance. Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.