Comparing of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DCPH) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR)

Both Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24 35.03 N/A -3.40 0.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -3.84 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -121.2% -71.8%

Liquidity

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.6 and 9.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. are 8.2 and 8.2 respectively. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $50, with potential upside of 118.05%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.9% and 76.2%. Insiders held 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29% Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc. 0.73% 0.64% 2.98% -19.14% 10.15% 8.96%

For the past year Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Inc.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing various products for the treatment of orphan diseases in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes Lonafarnib for the treatment of hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection; PEG-interferon Lambda-1a (Lambda) for HDV infection; Exendin 9-39 for post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension and lymphedema, which are under Phase II clinical trials. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.