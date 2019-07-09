Comparing of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (DDMXU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:DDMXU) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU) compete with each other in the Conglomerates sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.01 927.27

Demonstrates DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units and AMCI Acquisition Corp. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 2.35% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units shares and 97.1% of AMCI Acquisition Corp. shares. Insiders owned 6.32% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units -0.1% 1.5% 1.6% 0% 0% 1.5% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.1% 1.29% 2% 0% 0% 2.51%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units was less bullish than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 5 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp. Units.

DD3 Acquisition Corp. focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with target businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Mexico City, Mexico.