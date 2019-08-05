Comparing of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.13 77.58

Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.71% and 51.55%. 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Mosaic Acquisition Corp. 0% 0.79% 2.5% 3.64% 0% 4.28%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.