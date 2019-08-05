Comparing of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC)

As Conglomerates companies, DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MOSC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.13
|77.58
Table 1 highlights DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
DD3 Acquisition Corp. and Mosaic Acquisition Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 9.71% and 51.55%. 22.57% are DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.17% of Mosaic Acquisition Corp.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
|0%
|0.79%
|2.5%
|3.64%
|0%
|4.28%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. was less bullish than Mosaic Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Mosaic Acquisition Corp. beats DD3 Acquisition Corp. on 4 of the 4 factors.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.