Comparing of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 9.71% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.
Profitability
Table 1 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0.00%
|0.00%
|Industry Average
|7.88%
|9.95%
|2.84%
Valuation and Earnings
In next table we are comparing DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|N/A
|10
|0.00
|Industry Average
|3.12M
|39.58M
|175.74
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|1.00
|0.00
|1.00
|2.50
The potential upside of the rivals is -39.97%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|DD3 Acquisition Corp.
|0.2%
|0.8%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|2.45%
|Industry Average
|4.10%
|8.21%
|12.98%
|8.67%
|10.61%
|17.10%
For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.
Dividends
DD3 Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.
Summary
DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.