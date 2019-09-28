Comparing of DD3 Acquisition Corp. (DDMX) and Its Competitors

We are comparing DD3 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DDMX) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Conglomerates companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

DD3 Acquisition Corp. has 9.71% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 44.50% institutional ownership for its peers. 22.57% of DD3 Acquisition Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.76% of all Conglomerates companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 7.88% 9.95% 2.84%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are comparing DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio DD3 Acquisition Corp. N/A 10 0.00 Industry Average 3.12M 39.58M 175.74

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 0.00 1.00 2.50

The potential upside of the rivals is -39.97%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of DD3 Acquisition Corp. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DD3 Acquisition Corp. 0.2% 0.8% 0% 0% 0% 2.45% Industry Average 4.10% 8.21% 12.98% 8.67% 10.61% 17.10%

For the past year DD3 Acquisition Corp. has weaker performance than DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s competitors.

Dividends

DD3 Acquisition Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

DD3 Acquisition Corp.’s competitors beat on 4 of the 4 factors DD3 Acquisition Corp.