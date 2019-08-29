Comparing of DCP Midstream LP (DCP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH)

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE:DCP) and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DCP Midstream LP 30 0.37 N/A 0.66 44.56 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 18 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DCP Midstream LP and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides DCP Midstream LP and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DCP Midstream LP 0.00% 1.5% 0.7% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for DCP Midstream LP and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DCP Midstream LP 0 1 1 2.50 Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0 0 0 0.00

DCP Midstream LP has a 40.38% upside potential and an average price target of $34.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

DCP Midstream LP and Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 60.4% and 16.78%. DCP Midstream LP’s share held by insiders are 36.87%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DCP Midstream LP -1.4% -1.1% -6.34% -12.89% -33.14% 11.51% Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund 0.33% 1.06% -3.32% 4.21% -2.8% 13.35%

For the past year DCP Midstream LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

Summary

DCP Midstream LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund.

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, and processing natural gas; producing and fractionating NGLs; and recovering and selling condensate. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and NGLs; fractionating NGLs; and wholesale propane logistics. As of August 7, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 60 plants and 63,000 miles of natural gas and natural gas liquids pipelines with operations in 17 states. It serves retail and wholesale propane customers, refining and petrochemical companies, and NGL marketers operating in the liquid hydrocarbons industry. DCP Midstream GP, LP serves as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as DCP Midstream Partners, LP and changed its name to DCP Midstream, LP in January 2017. DCP Midstream, LP was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.