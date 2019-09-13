Comparing of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

As Biotechnology businesses, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 93 2.20 N/A -3.47 0.00

Demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and United Therapeutics Corporation earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has DBV Technologies S.A. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and United Therapeutics Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 0 2 3 2.60

$14 is DBV Technologies S.A.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 45.99%. Meanwhile, United Therapeutics Corporation’s consensus price target is $136.83, while its potential upside is 71.42%. Based on the results delivered earlier, United Therapeutics Corporation is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 46.27% of DBV Technologies S.A. shares and 0% of United Therapeutics Corporation shares. Comparatively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. had bullish trend while United Therapeutics Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats United Therapeutics Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.