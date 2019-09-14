Comparing of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

We are contrasting DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 3 16.12 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates DBV Technologies S.A. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for DBV Technologies S.A. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

DBV Technologies S.A. has a 36.59% upside potential and an average target price of $14. Outlook Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $9 consensus target price and a 414.29% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than DBV Technologies S.A., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both DBV Technologies S.A. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 46.27% and 7% respectively. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Outlook Therapeutics Inc. has -41.75% weaker performance.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.