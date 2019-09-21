Comparing of DBV Technologies S.A. (DBVT) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO)

As Biotechnology companies, DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ:DBVT) and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MNLO) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DBV Technologies S.A. 9 0.00 N/A -3.27 0.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -2.49 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of DBV Technologies S.A. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DBV Technologies S.A. 0.00% 0% 0% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -41.9% -39.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for DBV Technologies S.A. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score DBV Technologies S.A. 0 0 1 3.00 Menlo Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

DBV Technologies S.A.’s average price target is $14, while its potential upside is 47.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

DBV Technologies S.A. and Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.27% and 76.3%. Insiders Competitively, owned 19.1% of Menlo Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) DBV Technologies S.A. -6.24% 9.23% -0.94% 41.55% -46.5% 47.51% Menlo Therapeutics Inc. -8.23% -36.73% -46.24% -28.89% -52.45% -8.01%

For the past year DBV Technologies S.A. has 47.51% stronger performance while Menlo Therapeutics Inc. has -8.01% weaker performance.

Summary

DBV Technologies S.A. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Menlo Therapeutics Inc.

DBV Technologies S.A., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of epicutaneous immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate is Viaskin Peanut, an immunotherapy product, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of peanut allergies in children, adolescents, and adults. The company is also developing Viaskin Milk that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Immunoglobulin E mediated cowÂ’s milk protein allergy (CMPA) and milk-induced eosinophilic esophagitis; Viaskin Egg, a pre-clinical stage product for the treatment of henÂ’s egg allergy; and booster vaccine for Bordatella pertussis. Its other earlier stage product development programs include treatments for CrohnÂ’s disease and respiratory syncytial virus. The company has collaboration with NestlÃ© Health Science to develop MAG1C, an atopy patch test for the diagnosis of CMPA in infants and toddlers. DBV Technologies S.A. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Montrouge, France.

Menlo Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of serlopitant for the treatment of pruritus associated with dermatologic conditions in the United States. The company has completed Phase II clinical trials in pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis. It is also developing products that are in Phase II clinical trials to treat pruritus associated with psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, and refractory chronic cough. The company was formerly known as Tigercat Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Menlo Therapeutics Inc. in May 2016. Menlo Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.